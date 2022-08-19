Left Menu

President Murmu pays homage to former President Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary

President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid homage to former President of India Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 12:45 IST
President Murmu pays homage to former President Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary
President of India, Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid homage to former President of India Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, paid homage to Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 19, 2022). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma," read the official statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Shanker Dayal Sharma was the ninth president of India, serving from 1992 to 1997. Prior to his presidency, Sharma had been the eighth vice president of India, serving under R. Venkataraman. He was the President of the Indian National Congress in 1972-1974 and returned to the Government as Union Minister for Communications from 1974 to 1977. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

