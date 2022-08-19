Erdogan to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Putin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to the text of an interview.

Zelenskiy said Russia must remove all mines in the area, Erdogan said in an interview with reporters on his flight back from Ukraine's Lviv on Thursday.

"We will discuss this issue with Putin and ask him specifically for Russia to do what it must as an important step for world peace," Erdogan said.

