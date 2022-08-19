Left Menu

Argentina secures $665 million in loans from development bank

The Caracas-based CAF, as the bank is known for its initials in Spanish, was founded in 1970 and has member countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) has approved $665 million in loans for Argentina, the government confirmed on Friday, as the country navigates a severe shortage of foreign currency. The five loans approved include one for $340 million for infrastructure in the metropolitan Buenos Aires area, as well as a $100 million loan to support the government's COVID-related anti-hunger plan.

Three other loans of $75 million each will go to an environmental and climate program and initiatives to support agricultural exports and roads. The Caracas-based CAF, as the bank is known for its initials in Spanish, was founded in 1970 and has member countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

