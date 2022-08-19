Left Menu

Japan provides US$2m to support WFP's respond to nutrition needs in Mali

With this funding, WFP will provide multi-faceted food and nutritional assistance to 89,000 crisis-affected women, men and children in Mali's central, northern, and southern regions.

The Government of Japan has provided an additional US$2 million (nearly XOF 1.3 billion) contribution to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help respond to the unprecedented food and nutrition needs in Mali.

"This additional funding is vital for the communities we serve during this period of weakened livelihoods," said Eric PERDISON, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Mali.

"As part of the national response plan to food insecurity, we will provide cash transfers to the most vulnerable people, allowing them to choose what they need to feed their families and, simultaneously, strengthen local markets and develop the local economy.

Japan's contribution comes at a time when nearly 2 million people in Mali (10% of the total population) are experiencing acute food insecure during the agricultural and pastoral lean season (June to August 2022), compared to 1.3 million at the same period last year. Communities affected by droughts and insufficient rainfall continue to suffer from the negative impacts of COVID-19 and inter-communal conflicts with one in two households in Mali being unable to meet their dietary needs while they are grappling with rising food prices.

Japan is a long-standing and strategic partner of WFP, particularly in Mali, where it is helping to address food insecurity and build resilient communities through asset creation like pastoral wells, market gardening, income generating activities, as well as nutritional support for pregnant and lactating women and children.

