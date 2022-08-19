Left Menu

Delhi: Youth from Kolkata dies after being struck by ball while playing cricket

A young man died after being struck by a cricket ball in a school in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 23:06 IST
Delhi: Youth from Kolkata dies after being struck by ball while playing cricket
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young man died after being struck by a cricket ball in a school in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Habib Mandal (30).

Police said that he had come from Kolkata to play cricket and was playing a match in the school campus. According to the police, the ball hit his chest and he fainted and fell down. After which he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He is originally from Kolkata and came to Delhi to play cricket with his friends. No FIR has been registered in this case yet, although the further investigation will be done after the post-mortem report comes, police informed. The police have informed his family members about the incident. After their arrival it will be known whether Habib had any chronic illness or not, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022