Man arrested in Amritsar IED case

A man was arrested from Shirdi in a case in which an Explosive Device (IED) was planted under a Punjab Police Sub-Inspector's car. The man was identified as Rajinder and has been handed over to the Punjab Police. The arrest was made in a joint operation of Maharashtra ATS and Punjab Police.

"A person named Rajinder has been arrested from Shirdi, in a joint operation of Maharashtra ATS and Punjab Police, in the case relating to an IED found planted under a Punjab Police Sub-Inspector's car in Amritsar. The accused has been handed over to the Punjab Police," said the Maharashtra ATS. The Punjab Police had earlier said that the IED weighed about 2.5 kg and looked similar to the one recovered from Tarn Taran. Police had also suspected that it came from Pakistan and had an terror angle.

"IED found in this bomb weighs about 2.5 kg. It looks like the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn Taran and had come from Pakistan. We're looking into a suspected terror angle. Several teams deployed, should know more in 24 hours," Punjab Additional Director General of Police RN Dhoke told media persons. Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh, under whose car the IED was placed had said, "Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car at around 2 am. I've worked during militancy and that's why they kept it. FIR has been registered in the matter," he had said.

In May, earlier this year, Punjab Police recovered an IED equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing about 2.5 kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)