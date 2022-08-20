India has become world's largest startup ecosystem: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday said that India has over 75,000 startups now making it the world's largest startup ecosystem in the world. "India has become the largest ecosystem in the world in terms of startups. Today more than 75,000 startups have come up in India and more than 100 have become unicorns," he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan, Nadda said that due to the COVID pandemic, the global economy has slowed down significantly but even then India continued to develop at a rapid rate, "Due to Covid, the world economy had slowed down a lot and at many places, it had come to a halt. But even at that time, the pace of development of India remained and today India's economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world," Nadda said.

The BJP president praised the achievement of COVID and noted that India is currently conducting the largest and fastest immunization campaign in the world. "Today over 200 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered. We also provided vaccines to other countries for free. I congratulate Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as Himachal came first in both first and second dose administration. We've come to power for 'Seva'," Nadda said during the public meeting in Nahan.

He further added that under the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, about 11 crore toilets have been built across the country. Out of which 1.72 lakh are made in Himachal Pradesh. About 10,225 km of roads have been built in Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. On which about Rs 5,000 crore has been spent, Nadda said.

