Deep Depression weakens, Heavy rainfall continues: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that a deep depression over northwest Chhattisgarh, adjoining Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression. The IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

"Deep Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh & Southeast Uttar Pradesh weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today over the same region about 120 km west-northwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), 150 km southwest of Churk (Uttar Pradesh), 170 km east-southeast of Satna and 120 km east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh). It would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during next 24 hours," tweeted IMD. The IMD further predicted that Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh today.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan and North Gujarat region on August 22," said IMD. The IMD in a statement said, "Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph is likely over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of south Uttar Pradesh during the next 12 hours and strong winds speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of South Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. " (ANI)

