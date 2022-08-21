Drugs worth Rs 60 crore seized at Kochi airport, one held

Security personnel at Cochin International Airport have seized 30 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 crore from a passenger. The preliminary assessment of the Customs Narcotics Department concluded that it is metha quinol worth around Rs 60 crore in the international market. The seized contraband has been sent to the government laboratory for further testing.

According to the official information from CIAL, the accused was identified as Muraleedharan Nair, who had arrived in Kochi via Doha from Zimbabwe. He was being checked for baggage as he boarded the Air Asia flight from Kochi to Delhi. The substance hidden in the bag was found by the security department of CIAL using the state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine.

He is a native of Palakkad and has been turned over to the narcotics department.

