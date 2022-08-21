Left Menu

Ujjain: Mahakal priest condemns Zomato's 'thali' ad featuring Hrithik Roshan, seeks withdrawal, apology

Priests and devotees of Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple demanded immediate withdrawal of food aggregator Zomato's advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan in which the actor was seen ordering food from 'Mahakal' when he felt like having a 'thali'.

21-08-2022
Ujjain: Mahakal priest condemns Zomato's 'thali' ad featuring Hrithik Roshan, seeks withdrawal, apology
Ujjain: Mahakal priest condemns new Zomato's 'thali' ad by Hritik Roshan, seeks withdrawal, apology (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Priests and devotees of Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple demanded immediate withdrawal of food aggregator Zomato's advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan in which the actor was seen ordering food from 'Mahakal' when he felt like having a 'thali'. "Mahakal temple does not deliver any thali. Zomato and Hrithik Roshan must apologize on this ad," said priest Mahesh Sharma. "The company has made misleading publicity about the Mahakal temple in its advertisement. The company should think before issuing such advertisements," Sharma said, adding that the ad hurt religious sentiments.

Prasad is served to the devotees on a plate, but there is no provision for delivery if anyone asks for it, the priest added. The priests said their prasad is distributed among devotees on a plate (thali) free of cost and is not something that can be ordered online through a food delivery app. The Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain is one of twelve Jyotirlingas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

