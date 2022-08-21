Left Menu

Mizoram CM's daughter assaults doctor in viral video, father apologises

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered a public apology after her daughter, Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting a doctor at the clinic in Aizawl in a viral video.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 19:57 IST
Screengrab from viral video. Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered a public apology after her daughter Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting a doctor at a clinic in Aizawl in a viral video. The incident is said to have taken place last Wednesday when Milari was asked to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation with the dermatologist.

In the viral video, Milari was seen walking up to the doctor from a door and hitting him on his face. A man was then seen restricting her move and taking her away through the stairs holding her hands. According to the reports, the doctor had asked the Chief Minister's daughter to take an appointment before coming for the check-up.

Following the incident, CM Zoramthanga on Saturday took to his Instagram and posted a public apology letter undersigned by himself and his wife stating that his entire family has "nothing to say" in defence of his daughter's behaviour towards the doctor and apologised to the doctor as well as the public. He said he would, in no way, justify her conduct. However, the assault incident on the doctor triggered protests from members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mizoram where the doctors wore black badges to their workplaces. (ANI)

