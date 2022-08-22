Left Menu

3RD ODI, Scoreboard: IND vs ZIM

Zimbabwe Innings: (Target: 290 runs) Takudzwanashe Kaitano st Ishan b Kuldeep 13 Innocent Kaia lbw b Chahar 6 Sean Williams lbw b Patel 45 Tony Munyonga c Rahul b Avesh 15 Sikandar Raza c Shubman b Thakur 115 Regis Chakabva c & b Patel 16 Ryan Burl c Dhawan b Chahar 8 Luke Jongwe c Shubman b Kuldeep 14 Brad Evans lbw b Avesh 28 Richard Ngarava not out 2 Victor Nyauchi b Avesh 0 Extras: (LB-3 NB-4 W-7) 14 Total: (All out in 49.3 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1/7 2/82 3/84 4/120 5/122 6/145 7/169 8/273 9/275 10/276 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 10-0-75-2, Avesh Khan 9.3-1-66-3, Shardul Thakur 9-0-55-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-38-2, Deepak Hooda 1-0-9-0, Axar Patel 10-1-30-2.

