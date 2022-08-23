Left Menu

IAF to deploy 2 helicopters in MP's Vidisha for disaster relief operations

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy two medium-lift helicopters for disaster relief operations in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha where a flood-like situation prevails in many areas after heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:37 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy two medium-lift helicopters for disaster relief operations in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha where a flood-like situation prevails in many areas after heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. IAF has decided to deploy two medium-lift Helicopters - Mi17 V5s - at Vidisha at Madhya Pradesh government's request.

In the last 24 hours, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together have rescued over 400 people from inundation rain in the state. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state.

The Rajgarh collector informed that precautions were being taken in view of the increased water levels of Ajnar river, added the CMO. Reportedly, due to incessant rains, the Narmadapuram administration decided to keep all schools closed for today.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.IMD also informed that a deep depression over the Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression. The IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

The authorities also released names of some of the people who were rescued: Vidisha (190), Rajgarh (103), Ashoknagar (94), Raisen (7), Jabalpur (5), Mandla (3), Sidhi (2), Guna (3), were among those rescued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

