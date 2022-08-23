Left Menu

CPC says fixing equipment at two mooring points will take a month each

The third mooring point is working in an "intensive mode," the company added, and will be able to load up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month. CPC said it was negotiating with shippers to shift loading schedules in order to complete an inspection of the third mooring point by August 26.

CPC says fixing equipment at two mooring points will take a month each

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Tuesday it will take a month, assuming good weather, to repair each of two mooring points through which loadings at its Black Sea terminal have been suspended.

Oil exports via two of its three mooring points have been suspended due to damaged equipment, CPC said on Monday. The third mooring point is working in an "intensive mode," the company added and will be able to load up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month. CPC said it was negotiating with shippers to shift loading schedules in order to complete an inspection of the third mooring point by August 26.

