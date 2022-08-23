Pahalgam Bus accident: One more ITBP personnel dies, toll rises to 8

One more Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel succumbed to his injuries taking the death toll in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week to eight, officials said on Tuesday. Critically injured Assistant Sub Inspector Nandan Singh from ITBP's 4th Battalion succumbed around 11:30 pm on Monday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital in Srinagar, an officer of the border force said.

So far a total of eight ITBP personnel have been killed so far in this accident. The deceased person was one of the 33 ITBP personnel critically injured during the Pahalgam Bus mishap on August 16.

The accident took place when a civilian bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K Police was on its way to Pahalgam from Chandanwari when the bus rolled down into the deep gorge reportedly after its breaks malfunctioned, an ITBP official had said. The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.

Six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed while several others sustained injuries. The injured personnel were airlifted from Srinagar through special air ambulances. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS trauma centre on Saturday and enquired about the health condition of the injured personnel.

The senior officials of the ITBP also briefed the Home Minister about the health condition of the injured and he wished a speedy recovery of the injured personnel. (ANI)

