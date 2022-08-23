HPCL commences Cowdung to Compressed Biogas Project at Sanchore

In a transcending move towards green energy and commitment to environmental stewardship, HPCL commenced its Cowdung to Compressed Biogas Project at Sanchore, Rajasthan. This will be HPCL's first project under the Waste to Energy portfolio. The plant is proposed to utilize 100 Tons per day of dung to produce biogas, which can be utilized as automotive fuel. The project is proposed to be commissioned in a year's time.

The project's groundbreaking ceremony took place at Shree Godham Mahatirth Pathmeda Lok Punyarth Nyas, Village Pathmeda, Tehsil Sanchore District Jalore in Rajasthan which was attended by ED - Bio-fuel & Renewables, Shri Shuvendu Gupta and Senior officials from HPCL.

The project is being developed under GOBAR-Dhan scheme launched by Government of India in Apr'18 as a part of the Biodegradable Waste Management component under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to positively impact cleanliness and generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste.

(With Inputs from PIB)