Left Menu

HPCL commences Cowdung to Compressed Biogas Project at Sanchore

The plant is proposed to utilize 100 Tons per day of dung to produce biogas, which can be utilized as automotive fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:53 IST
HPCL commences Cowdung to Compressed Biogas Project at Sanchore
The plant is proposed to utilize 100 Tons per day of dung to produce biogas, which can be utilized as automotive fuel. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a transcending move towards green energy and commitment to environmental stewardship, HPCL commenced its Cowdung to Compressed Biogas Project at Sanchore, Rajasthan. This will be HPCL's first project under the Waste to Energy portfolio. The plant is proposed to utilize 100 Tons per day of dung to produce biogas, which can be utilized as automotive fuel. The project is proposed to be commissioned in a year's time.

The project's groundbreaking ceremony took place at Shree Godham Mahatirth Pathmeda Lok Punyarth Nyas, Village Pathmeda, Tehsil Sanchore District Jalore in Rajasthan which was attended by ED - Bio-fuel & Renewables, Shri Shuvendu Gupta and Senior officials from HPCL.

The project is being developed under GOBAR-Dhan scheme launched by Government of India in Apr'18 as a part of the Biodegradable Waste Management component under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to positively impact cleanliness and generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022