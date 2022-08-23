Himachal emerges as model of development during 75 years of its existence: CM

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a model of development and public welfare schemes for other states despite limited resources, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Tuesday.

He said this while addressing two functions at Hatkot in Solan's Kunihar and at Baloh Dhami in Shimla district as part of 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the state's existence.

Thakur said that despite geographical constraints, the state witnessed unparalleled development during these years. The Chief Commissioner's province of HP came into being on 15th April, 1948. That is why, 75 years of formation of HP is being celebrated. Later On 18th December, 1970 the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament and the new state came into being on 25th January, 1971. The Chief Minister said that at the time of formation of the state, there were only 301 educational institutions, whereas today Himachal Pradesh has over 16,124 educational institutions. The literacy rate at the time of formation of the state was only 4.8 per cent, whereas today it has gone over 83 per cent, he added. Thakur said that the road length at that time was 228 km and today it has gone up to 39,500 km, out of these roads, over 20,000 km roads were constructed under PMGSY started by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said it was indeed a matter of honour for the people of the state, that Himachal Pradesh was celebrating 75 years of its existence. The state government is celebrating this event in a befitting manner by organising 75 events throughout the state, he said adding that the objective of holding these events is to showcase the developmental journey of the State during these 75 years.

He urged the people to actively participate in these events and be part of the glorious 75 years journey of the state.

