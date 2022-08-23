Left Menu

Tata Motors signs PPA with Tata Power to develop onsite solar project

Tata Motors has signed a Power Purchase Agreement PPA with Tata Power to develop a 7.25 Mwp onsite solar project at its commercial vehicle manufacturing facility here.The project will be a significant move to increase the renewable energy portfolio at its manufacturing facility, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.With this project, the onsite solar plant capacity of Tata Motors Jamshedpur facility will reach 14 MWp, which will generate 442 million units of green electricity having the potential to reduce carbon emission by 3.5 lakh tonnes.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:28 IST
Tata Motors has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power to develop a 7.25 Mwp onsite solar project at its commercial vehicle manufacturing facility here.

The project will be a significant move to increase the renewable energy portfolio at its manufacturing facility, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

With this project, the onsite solar plant capacity of Tata Motors' Jamshedpur facility will reach 14 MWp, which will generate 442 million units of green electricity having the potential to reduce carbon emission by 3.5 lakh tonnes. This is equivalent to planting 5.6 lakh trees. Commenting on the occasion, Vishal Badshah, Plant Head, Jamshedpur, Tata Motors said, ''It has been our continuous endeavour to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With this agreement, we are reaffirming our commitment to sustainability by increasing the share of renewable energy in our operations. We firmly believe that this will strengthen our journey towards a cleaner and greener future.'' Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief, New Business Services, Tata Power said, ''Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited's joint green initiative for solarisation of Tata Motors' Jamshedpur Plant is a big step towards achieving RE100 goals.'' PTI BS RG RG

