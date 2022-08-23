Tiger found dead in reservoir in Pench sanctuary

A tiger has been found dead in a reservoir in the buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Tuesday. The carcass of the big cat was found in Navegaon Khairi reservoir and the cause of death could be ''accidental drowning'', said a release from the deputy director of PTR. There was no sign of electrocution or poisoning, it added.

Poachers often resort to electrocution or poisoning to kill wild animals.

