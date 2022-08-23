Tiger found dead in reservoir in Pench sanctuary
A tiger has been found dead in a reservoir in the buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve PTR in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Tuesday. There was no sign of electrocution or poisoning, it added.Poachers often resort to electrocution or poisoning to kill wild animals. PTI CLS KRK KRK
A tiger has been found dead in a reservoir in the buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Tuesday. The carcass of the big cat was found in Navegaon Khairi reservoir and the cause of death could be ''accidental drowning'', said a release from the deputy director of PTR. There was no sign of electrocution or poisoning, it added.
Poachers often resort to electrocution or poisoning to kill wild animals. PTI CLS KRK KRK
