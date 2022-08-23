Left Menu

UGC chairman holds meeting with VCs of all Central varsities, discusses issues related to higher education

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of all Central Universities to discuss various issues related to higher education.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:36 IST
UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar . Image Credit: ANI
UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of all Central Universities to discuss various issues related to higher education. In the meeting, all UGC bureau heads were present to answer queries from the VCs.

"Today, had a meeting with VCs of all Central Universities. It was a pleasure talking to them and obtaining their suggestions. All UGC bureau heads were present to answer queries from the VCs. We spent almost two hours discussing various issues related to higher education," the UGC chairman tweeted. Earlier on Tuesday, The UGC approved the draft guidelines for engaging 'Professor of Practice' in Universities and colleges.

The decision came after the 560th meeting of the UGC and will be soon made public for feedback by stakeholders. The decision was taken as a measure to promote the National Education Policy 2020, which seeks to transform higher education by focusing on skill-based education to meet the needs of the industry and the economy.

"For skilling of youth at the optimum level, learners are required to think like employers and employers are to think like learners. Towards this, the UGC has taken a new initiative to bring the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions called 'Professor of Practice,' UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told ANI. He added that the move will augment the faculty resources in higher education institutions (HEIs)

"This will help to take real-world practices and experiences into the classrooms. In turn, the industry and society will benefit from trained graduates equipped with the relevant skills," the UGC Chairman said. The objectives of the draft guidelines include developing courses and curricula to meet the industry and societal needs and enable the HEIs to work with industry experts on joint research projects and consultancy services which will be mutually beneficial.

Another important objective is to bring in distinguished experts from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession and public administration into the academic institutions. (ANI)

