PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 24

- Twitter covered up security flaws and fake accounts, says whistleblower https://on.ft.com/3AEiG0N - Intel seals $30bn partnership with Brookfield to fund chip factories https://on.ft.com/3AIoSoH

- Shielding UK families from fuel bills crisis forecast to cost 100 billion pounds https://on.ft.com/3R1J1vL - UK economic activity hit as weak demand and labour shortages bite https://on.ft.com/3CrKiaI

Overview - A former Twitter Inc security chief has claimed the social network misled US regulators over its cybersecurity defences and fake accounts, allegations that threaten to hamper the company's legal effort to stop Tesla Inc's Elon Musk reneging on a $44bn buyout deal.

- Intel Corp has struck a partnership with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to fund the development of a $30 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Arizona, as the chipmaker works to finance construction on large domestic manufacturing facilities following the approval of landmark semiconductor legislation in the US. - One of the UK's largest energy groups has told ministers that a rescue plan to protect households from rising bills will need funding of more than 100 billion pounds ($118.27 billion) over two years, underlining the scale of the crisis engulfing Britain as gas prices surge.

- Growth in UK economic activity has slowed more than expected to an 18-month low as manufacturing shrank on weaker demand, supply shortages and labour, according to a closely watched survey. ($1 = 0.8455 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

