Taiwan's power utility says has made last payment to Russia for coal

Taiwan's state-owned utility Taipower has made its last payment for Russian coal under a deal signed before the war in Ukraine and it will not enter into any new purchase agreements with Russia, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-08-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Taiwan's state-owned utility Taipower has made its last payment for Russian coal under a deal signed before the war in Ukraine and it will not enter into any new purchase agreements with Russia, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. Taiwan has joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, keen to show it is a responsible member of the international community, and the government has condemned Russia for its actions.

Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said that before the war the company had agreed to buy 1.16 million tonnes of coal this year from Russia for $280 million. The final payment of $150 million was made this month and no further coal would be bought from Russia, with coal coming instead from Indonesia, Australia, Colombia and South Africa, Wu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

