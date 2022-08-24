Honda 2 Wheelers India installs third wind turbine system in Karnataka

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said on Wednesday that the company has installed its third wind turbine system in Karnataka.

The 2.7 MW wind turbine at Jagalur in Davanagere district will generate 75 lakh kWh of energy annually thus enabling HMSI's Narsapura manufacturing plant to reduce carbon emissions by more than 5,400 tons per year, a company statement said.

HMSI will now produce a total of 7.4 MW wind energy including its wind turbine systems installed in Gujarat at Radhanpur (2 MW capacity) and Bhanvad (2.7 MW capacity).

HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata said the latest wind turbine installation brings the company a step closer towards achieving its environmental goal of carbon neutrality for all products and activities by 2050. The company said it now has cumulative renewable energy (wind and solar) capacity of over 67 MW across all its plants.

In the financial year 2021-22, HMSI utilised more than 87 million kWh units' electricity generated from renewable resources, the statement added.

