Russia mulls up to 30% oil discounts for some Asian buyers - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:10 IST
Russia has approached several Asian countries to offer possible long-term oil contracts at discounts of up to 30%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing a Western official.
The talks may be a sign that Russia is trying to head off discussions by G7 nations about creating an exception for pending European Union sanctions on Russian oil, the official told Bloomberg. https://bloom.bg/3KiwkK7
