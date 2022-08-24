Russia mulls up to 30% oil discounts for some Asian buyers - Bloomberg News

Russia has approached several Asian countries to offer possible long-term oil contracts at discounts of up to 30%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing a Western official.

The talks may be a sign that Russia is trying to head off discussions by G7 nations about creating an exception for pending European Union sanctions on Russian oil, the official told Bloomberg. https://bloom.bg/3KiwkK7

