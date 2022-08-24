Left Menu

Switzerland introduces voluntary gas savings target of 15% for winter

As Switzerland is completely dependent on imports for its gas, a European shortage would have a direct impact and make it more difficult to buy gas supplies from abroad, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Some Western leaders have accused Russia of using a stand-off over a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as a pretext to cut energy supplies in revenge for sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Switzerland introduces voluntary gas savings target of 15% for winter
Switzerland has set a voluntary gas savings target of 15% for the winter as Europe faces a potential gas shortage as a consequence of the war in Ukraine. As Switzerland is completely dependent on imports for its gas, a European shortage would have a direct impact and make it more difficult to buy gas supplies from abroad, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some Western leaders have accused Russia of using a stand-off over a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as a pretext to cut energy supplies in revenge for sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. Switzerland's aim is to use 15% less gas compared with the average consumption over the last five years from October 2022 through to March 2023, according to the statement.

