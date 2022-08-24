U.S. has responded to Iran's comments on EU nuclear text for revival of pact -State Dept
The United States has responded to Iran's comments on the European Union's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
"We received Iran's comments on the EU's proposed final text through the EU. Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," Price said.
