Pope won't meet Russian Orthodox patriarch during Kazakh visit - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 22:30 IST
When Pope Francis attends a gathering of religious leaders in Kazakhstan next month he will not meet the Russian Orthodox patriarch, who backs the war in Ukraine, RIA news agency cited a senior Orthodox official as saying on Wednesday.

Francis, due to be in the capital Nur-Sultan from Sept. 13-15 to attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, has said in several recent interviews he hopes to meet with patriarch Kirill when in Kazakhstan.

