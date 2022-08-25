PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Another brick in the Wall Street as Blackstone eyes Pink Floyd catalogue https://on.ft.com/3KiwIs2 - Billionaire investor Daniel Och targets Sculptor CEO over 'escalating pay' https://on.ft.com/3dJ0ZUK

- British steelmakers forced to pay 25% tariff on N Ireland sales https://on.ft.com/3R5XI0f - Visa and Mastercard blame fraud for post-Brexit fee increases https://on.ft.com/3pHRGHv

Overview - U.S. private equity group Blackstone Inc is vying to buy Pink Floyd's back catalogue, a major bet on music rights that could value the band's songs at almost half a billion dollars.

- Daniel Och, the billionaire investor who founded Sculptor Capital Management, has accused the group's chief executive of leveraging power over the board "to extract ever escalating pay packages" that dwarf those of the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's David Solomon. - British steel producers will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff to sell certain construction products into Northern Ireland after EU quotas for global imports were exhausted earlier than expected.

- Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc blamed fraud and growing competition for the spike in fees between the UK and the EU after Brexit as the payment companies face a number of probes into the functioning of the card market. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

