The Engineering of Rubble: Embracing the Chaos of Creation

The ongoing exhibition 'The Engineering of Rubble' at Thapar Contemporary highlights the dynamic elements of fragmentation and endurance in the creative process. Featuring 18 works by 11 contemporary European artists, the show rejects the pursuit of closure, instead embracing disorder as an intrinsic aspect of creation.

Co-curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah, the exhibition foregrounds practices that favor patience and sustained observation instead of spectacle. Participating artists include Ali Glover, Ana Genovés, and others, who explore the emergence of meaning through pauses, fractures, and material presence.

Ashish Thapar, the founder of Thapar Contemporary, emphasizes the exhibition's intent to resist certainty and closure. By introducing these European practices to India, the exhibition underlines the significance of attentiveness in art, allowing ideas to evolve over time without rush to resolution. The exhibition runs until April 4.