Yemen's HSA pledges $1.2 mln to U.N. drive to avert tanker oil spill
Russell Geekie, a spokesperson for the top U.N. official in Yemen, told Reuters the organisation hoped HSA's contribution would serve as a catalyst for other private entities. He said $9-$10 million had been disbursed by donors for the operation so far.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Yemen's HSA Group on Thursday became the first private entity to pledge funds for a United Nations operation to avoid an oil spill from a tanker stranded off the coast of Yemen, as the U.N. urgently tries to secure an initial requirement of $80 million. The international organisation, which has so far raised over $60 million, has warned that the Safer, stranded since 2015 off a Red Sea oil terminal, could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster near Alaska.
HSA, Yemen's largest private company, announced a $1.2 million donation towards initially offloading the tanker, which holds 1.1 million barrels. "Given that there remains a large funding shortfall, and time is running out, HSA believes that the private sector must step forward," Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, managing director of HSA's Yemen operations, said in a statement.
The U.N. has raised $64 million, including the HSA pledge and more than $142,000 through a public crowdfunding drive initiated in June and which will be relaunched later this month, a U.N. spokesperson told Reuters in response to a query. The crowdfunding campaign had aimed to raise $5 million towards the plan to transfer the oil to a safe temporary vessel before winter seas increase the risk of a break up.
The U.N. would then arrange long-term replacement storage. The entire operation requires $144 million. Russell Geekie, a spokesperson for the top U.N. official in Yemen, told Reuters the organisation hoped HSA's contribution would serve as a catalyst for other private entities.
He said $9-$10 million had been disbursed by donors for the operation so far. "The United Nations asks donors that have pledged funds to disburse them urgently and others that are in a position to contribute to do so as soon as possible." The Safer threatens an environmental disaster for Yemen, which is already grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis due to a seven-year war, and across the Red Sea. The U.N. says the cost of a clean-up alone would be $20 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Exxon
- United Nations
- Yemen
- Safer
- U.N.
- The United Nations
- Alaska
- Red Sea
ALSO READ
Yemen officials say fresh infighting kills 35 in south
U.N. expects 'big uptick' in applications for Ukraine grain shipments
U.N. condemns execution of four South Sudan rebels
U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain
China delays bid by U.S and India to sanction Pakistan militant at U.N.