Left Menu

Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP data

The German economy expanded by 0.1% in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, supported by private and government spending despite the energy crisis. Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, as well as German Ifo business numbers due at 0800 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:00 IST
Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Thursday after GDP data from the continent's largest economy beat analyst expectations, while gains were capped on nervousness ahead of minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% as of 0712 GMT. Energy stocks jumped 1.2% to near 12-week highs as crude prices rose on mounting supply tightness concerns. Germany's DAX jumped 0.8%. The German economy expanded by 0.1% in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, supported by private and government spending despite the energy crisis.

Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, as well as German Ifo business numbers due at 0800 GMT. Novartis rose 0.8% after saying it would spin off Sandoz and list the biosimilars unit on the Swiss stock exchange to create the No.1 European generics company and a more focused parent group.

Fortum fell 0.6% after the Finnish utility posted a second-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion), hit by losses at its German subsidiary Uniper .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022