BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed in Delhi: AAP leader Bhardwaj

BJP's ''Operation Lotus'' has failed in Delhi, the AAP said on Thursday, asserting that it will stay in touch with its MLAs to ensure they do not get influenced by the saffron party.

The AAP also alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the country has seen BJP's tactics of luring MLAs of other parties in states such as Maharashtra and Goa.

''We are glad that 'Operation Lotus' failed in Delhi. We have recently seen in other states be it Maharasthra or Goa how the BJP lured MLAs and tried to topple governments, but it has not been able to do that in Delhi,'' he told PTI.

''We will stay in touch with our MLAs and ensure they don't get influenced. We will keep an eye on the BJP and its future actions,'' he added.

After the meeting at his residence, Kejriwal and all of his party's MLAs went to Rajghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's ''Operation Lotus''.

Responding to the BJP's allegations on the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy, Bhardwaj said the saffron party first needed to fix its narrative on the issue.

''They should decide whether it is a Rs 1 crore scam or a Rs 1.5 lakh crore scam,'' the AAP leader said.

At Rajghat, AAP national convenor Kejriwal questioned the source of the Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs to switch sides.

