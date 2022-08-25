Left Menu

IAEA says it's 'very, very close' to going to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:56 IST
IAEA says it's 'very, very close' to going to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is "very, very close" to being able to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, its chief Rafael Grossi told France 24 TV on Thursday.

Asked if talks on gaining access to the facility had succeeded, in which case he has said his agency would go within days, Grossi said: "We are very, very close to that." Ukrainian staff are still operating the plant but the site has been controlled by Russian forces since early in the six-month war that began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Each side has accused the other of shelling the site, fuelling international concern about the potential for a nuclear accident. The leadership council of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, issued a statement on Thursday saying it confirmed Moscow's readiness to facilitate an IAEA mission "so the agency’s specialists can testify on the spot that there are threats posed as a result of constant Ukrainian attacks on the nuclear power plant, which are fraught with tragic consequences for all mankind."

Ukraine says it is Russia that is raising the risk of a catastrophe by using the plant as a shield from which to direct attacks on surrounding territory. France said President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to the IAEA's Grossi and voiced his backing for the agency to send an expert mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022