Algeria's Sonatrach announces oil discovery in Adrar province -APS

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:40 IST
Algeria's Sonatrach has made a new oil discovery in Hassi Ilatou in Adrar province with an estimated volume of 151 million barrels, state news agency APS reported on Wednesday.
