Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

PTI | Nikopol | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:47 IST
Ukraine's nuclear power operator says the Zaporizhzhia plant has been cut off from the electricity grid for the first time after fires damaged the last remaining transmission line.

It was not clear if the plant had been reconnected to the grid.

The loss of power to the plant is a major concern since a disruption of electricity supply could knock out cooling systems that are essential for the safe operation of the reactors, and emergency diesel generators are sometimes unreliable.

Energoatom said in a statement Thursday that the cutoff mean two remaining reactors at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant were disconnected from the grid.

Three other transmission lines were previous damaged due to fighting between Russian forces occupying the plant and Ukrainian troops.

Energoatom said it couldn't immediately comment on the operation of automation and safety systems.

