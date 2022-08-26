Lumpy skin disease: Jammu administration issues advisory, bans movement of dairy animals

The Jammu district administration has issued a set of advisories to check the spread of lumpy skin disease and also put a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of dairy animals within the district.

The district administration under Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa has been organising a series of camps besides providing door-to-door treatment to the infected animals, they said.

According to a public notice, lumpy skin disease has been reported in several districts of the Union territory.

It is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle. Symptoms of the disease include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, nasal and eye discharge, the notice said.

''The administration has banned the movement, transportation of dairy animals from one place to another. The movement of all trucks, tractor trolleys and other vehicles carrying animals, cattle in and out or within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect,'' the advisory on Thursday said.

It asked cattle owners and the officials concerned to isolate infected animals from the healthy stock.

Carcasses of animals are not to be disposed in the open and their skinning is prohibited, it said. They are to be disposed within two days under the supervision of officials from the animal husbandry department.

The order directed them to clean and disinfect the infected premises using phenol, sodium hypochlorite and formalin.

The district administration has also issued a helpline number 18001807205.

