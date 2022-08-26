Video emerges of Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into Indian territory

A video emerged on Friday of Pakistani terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory. Three terrorists can be seen in the video made from electronic surveillance gadgets.

On Thursday, the Indian Army had eliminated these three terrorists attempting to cross the international border. "These terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. Three terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops," said Amy officials.

The Indian Army recovered the terrorists' bodies after a search of the area along with a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle and other ammunition. "Army and Baramulla Police neutralised 3 infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Army in the last three days at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence from Army Intelligence agencies. "Consequently, on 24th Aug afternoon, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 0700h on 25 Aug. Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate," said the Defence PRO.

The contact with terrorists was established at about 08.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of Indian side of the LoC, leading to a heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed. A detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 pm. The Indian Army's successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan's nefarious designs and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of IA ops against Pakistan-sponsored terror in Jammu and Kashmir, it added. The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a third infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday night.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army at LOC in Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector on the night of August 23. This is the third such failed infiltration attempt in the last 72 hours at LoC," Army officials said on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Army recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed in an earlier infiltration attempt after they stepped on a minefield that activated a series of mines.

On the first incident, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, "On 21 August 2022, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence when he was challenged by alert sentries." "The terrorist tried to flee, but was brought down by the effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists who were hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the statement said.

It added that the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

