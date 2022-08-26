China stocks flat, Hong Kong up on audit deal hopes
** Hong Kong shares of PetroChina rose 3% after the company posted a record first-half profit, thanks to an increase in its oil and gas output and higher energy prices. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong added 0.6%, following a 6% surge in the previous session.
- Country:
- China
China stocks struggled for direction on Friday as consumer stocks offset losses in energy companies, while COVID-19 outbreaks and property woes kept investor sentiment subdued. Hong Kong shares rose, buoyed by news of possible progress in China-U.S. talks to hammer out an audit deal.
** China's CSI 300 index was almost flat at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both added 0.7%.
** Consumer staples stocks gained 1.1%, while tourism and non-ferrous metal shares added more than 1.5% each. ** However, energy companies lost 1.9%, with coal miners down 2.7%.
** The energy subindex still has gained more than 7% so far in the week, amid surging power demand due to China's longest and most widespread heatwave in decades. ** China's energy shortage could lead to higher demand for copper and aluminium as the power constraints highlighted the need for increasing grid investments, ANZ analysts said.
** China's equity market is expected to break through current range-bound performance if the anti-virus measures are adjusted and confidence in the property market is revived, said the CIO office of UBS Global Wealth Management. ** Hong Kong shares of PetroChina rose 3% after the company posted a record first-half profit, thanks to an increase in its oil and gas output and higher energy prices.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong added 0.6%, following a 6% surge in the previous session. ** The United States and China are nearing an agreement allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
** The news also boosted other Asian shares, while traders anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on rate hikes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump’s Indian American supporters condemn FBI raid on his Florida residence
Eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu imposes 3-day lockdown
US cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan, says Pelosi
China reports 2,166 new COVID cases for Aug 10 vs 1,094 day earlier
Indian American businessman Thanedar wins key House primary in Detroit