Left Menu

New UK PM will need to take urgent action on energy bills - Ofgem CEO

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:56 IST
New UK PM will need to take urgent action on energy bills - Ofgem CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new prime minister will need to act urgently to address the issue of soaring energy prices, the chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem Jonathan Brearley said on Friday, warning prices looked set to rise further.

"The prime minister, with his or her ministerial team, will need to act urgently and decisively to address this. All of us, with the government, need to get ahead of this problem and manage it on behalf of customers," he told BBC Radio, after Ofgem announced average annual household energy bills will rise by 80% from October to 3,549 pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022