Norway's hydropower saving plans are not a selfish move -energy minister

Norway's energy minister defended plans for tighter regulation of hydropower production, presented under heavy domestic pressure to lower power prices for households and industries, but which are facing criticism from its neighbours.

Norway relies on hydropower for around 90% of its electricity output. Its power market is linked with its Nordic neighbours as well as Britain, Germany and the Netherlands via cross-border grid connections. Earlier this month Oslo said it planned to more tightly regulate its power production and could ultimately limit exports to prevent hydroelectric reservoirs levels from running out of water, although the details remain unclear.

That prompted Danish, Finnish and Swedish transmission system operators to urge Norway to rethink its move, arguing it could have negative ripple effects on European electricity markets. But Terje Aasland, Norway's oil and energy minister, said the steps were necessary, and in the best interest of its neighbours, since they would ensure hydropower production continues to balance out intermittent wind power output.

"If there is no more water left in our reservoirs, the lights will go out in Norway and then we will also have nothing to contribute if the wind doesn't blow in Denmark or in Germany," he told Reuters in an interview. He compared the initiative to the European Union's push to set a minimum requirement for filling gas storage ahead of the heating season.

"They run the gas power plants at a minimum to save the gas for the winter," Aasland said. Norway is applying the same principle, but based on hydropower storage, he added.

"There is no drama in this whatsoever." Water levels at key reservoirs in the country's south have hit record lows this summer, driving up power prices in a country where households and energy-hungry industries have for decades enjoyed some of Europe's lowest power rates.

Any measures that could result in export curbs, however, would be based not on price, but on the security of supply considerations, Aasland said. Norway also remained committed to cross-border energy cooperation, he stressed.

"We need imports when there is little water in the reservoirs," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)