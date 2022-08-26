JERA signs deal with new operator of Russia's Sakhalin-2 to keep LNG contract

Japan's biggest power generator JERA signed a deal on Thursday with the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 energy project in Russia to maintain its long-term contract to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday.

The main conditions such as volume, price and payment currency remained the same as the previous contract, he told Reuters.

