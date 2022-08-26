Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant supplying electricity to Ukraine as normal -local Russian-installed official

A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was being supplied to Ukraine as normal.

State-owned news agency TASS quoted the head of the Russian-installed administration in Enerhodar, where the nuclear plant is located, as saying the plant was working "without outages".

Ukrainian state atomic energy company Energoatom said on Thursday that the plant's six reactors had been disconnected from the country's electricity grid. The power station is located close to the frontlines, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

