FM meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary, discusses global economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.FM Smt. India will host the G20 summit next year.G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.
''FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.
India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.
G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump’s Indian American supporters condemn FBI raid on his Florida residence
Indian American businessman Thanedar wins key House primary in Detroit
In India, 7.3% of the population owned digital currency in 2021, 7th highest in the world: UN
Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as 14th Vice President of India today
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother