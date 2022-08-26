Ukraine is working to restart two Zaporizhzhia reactors -governor

Ukraine has begun trying to resume operations at two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday.

The plant's sixth reactor is working at 10% capacity, while the fifth reactor is in the process of resuming operations, he said in televised comments. "The technicians worked and restored electricity supply and currently the sixth block is at 10% capacity. The fifth block is - according to our information - in the process of being restored," Starukh said.

Also Read: Ukraine grain export deal off to 'a very good start' – UN interim Coordinator

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)