British household energy bills to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year

British energy bills will jump 80% to an average of $4,188 a year from October, the regulator said on Friday, plunging millions of households into fuel poverty and businesses into jeopardy unless the government steps in. Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the rise would have a massive impact on households across Britain, and another increase was likely in January as Russia's move to throttle European supplies drives wholesale gas prices to record levels.

"This is a catastrophe," Britain's leading consumer rights champion Martin Lewis said, warning that people would die this winter if they refused to cook food or heat their homes. Brearley said the government response needed to match the scale of the crisis. A proposal by the opposition Labour Party to freeze energy prices could cost around 60 billion pounds a year - almost as much as the COVID pandemic furlough scheme.

The pressures are being felt across Europe but in Britain, which is particularly dependent on gas, the price rises are eye-watering. An annual average bill of 1,277 pounds last year will hit 3,549 pounds this year and leading forecaster Cornwall Insight said prices were likely to rocket again in 2023.

It expects bills to peak in the second quarter at 6,616 pounds and households could pay around 500 pounds a month for energy next year, a higher sum than rent or mortgage for many. The surge has pushed inflation to a 40-year high and the Bank of England has warned of a lengthy recession. Despite the dismal outlook Britain's response has been hampered by the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson that runs until Sept. 5.

The two candidates - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak - have clashed over how to respond, with the front-runner Truss initially saying she would rather cut taxes than give "handouts". Both sides have acknowledged that the poorest in society will need support and the government went further on Friday in saying that households should look at how much energy they use - after previously saying people would know what to do.

'NATIONAL EMERGENCY' Increases in wholesale prices are passed on to British consumers through the price cap, calculated every three months, that was designed to stop energy suppliers profiteering but is now the lowest price available for 24 million households.

Such is the volatility in the sector that almost 30 energy retailers have gone out of business and Ofgem said most domestic suppliers were not making a profit. Energy retailer E.on said Britain should accelerate its move away from gas and that the country needed to better insulate its draughty Victorian-era housing stock.

Scottish Power urged the government to set up a deficit fund to keep bills down and spread the cost over a 10-15 year period. Truss and Sunak have suggested suspending environmental levies or cutting a sales tax - proposals that have been dismissed by analysts as far too little to avert the hit to household budgets.

The opposition Labour Party said the country could not wait any longer for action. Calling for a freeze on bills, finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves said: "This is a national emergency". Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi acknowledged that the price cap would cause stress and anxiety, and said help was on its way. "We know we need to do more because actually the most vulnerable households have no cushion," he told reporters.

Ofgem said the market was too volatile to forecast the next cap for January, but the conditions in the gas market in winter meant prices could get "significantly worse" through 2023. ($1 = 0.8472 pounds)

