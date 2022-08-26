UP: Noida admin gears up for twin towers' demolition, over 400 police personnel to be deployed

Amid the preparations to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida on Sunday, August 28, the authorities have decided to deploy over 400 police personnel to the spot, Uttar Pradesh police informed. "Over 400 civil police personnel to be present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested. Eight ambulances and four fire tenders will also be present at the spot," said Rajesh S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central), Noida said addressing a press conference here.

"For contingency, beds are reserved in three hospitals and a green corridor will also be made if required," DCP Rajesh S added. Earlier in the day, the Indian blaster who will press the button to demolish the Twin Tower- Chetan Dutta explained the details of the process that will raze the towers. He said, "It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds."

"We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," he added. The demolition in Noida is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm on August 28.

Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in nine seconds on Sunday. Impact cushions have been designed to reduce vibration. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court. The exercise was earlier supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended its date of demolition to August 28. The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers. The Supreme Court has said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions. (ANI)

