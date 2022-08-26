Left Menu

Delhi: Man dies in road accident in Wazirabad

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Thursday night near Pusta road, Wazirabad village.

ANI | Wazirabad (New Delhi) | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:52 IST
Delhi: Man dies in road accident in Wazirabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Thursday night near Pusta road, Wazirabad village. The deceased was recognised as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur, Delhi. Police found one motorcycle near his body.

Earlier, locals informed the police that the young man skidded off Pusta road because of the street dogs and then hit by one passing pickup van. The persons present there did not notice the van number. They also informed that after the falling, the victim received injuries on the back side of his head and died on the spot, officials said. The police reached the spot and analysed CCTVs for further inspections. A case was registered under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased was found without a helmet and died due to a major head injury, Police said. The young man was unmarried and working in the kitchen of Leela Hotel near Karkardooma court since 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022