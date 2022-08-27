Left Menu

French prime minister does not rule out windfall tax

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 23:56 IST
French prime minister does not rule out windfall tax
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne does not rule out implementing a windfall tax, according to an interview with French daily Le Parisien published Saturday. "I am not closing the door on a windfall tax," said Borne, adding that she considered it more efficient for companies to take measures to lower prices for consumers and improve the buying power of their employees.

She said she plans to remind French business leaders at a meeting on Monday that "everyone must be responsible," and that "nobody would understand if companies made exceptional profits while French people are worried about buying power." French companies such as TotalEnergies and Engie posted bumper profits in July, cashing in on a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - which in turn led to renewed calls in some quarters for a windfall tax.

Total at the end of July increased a summer discount on French fuel prices by two cents as the government pressured companies to help consumers cope with the accelerating inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022