3 ABVP activists arrested, clash continues at Trivandrum

CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan's House was attacked by an unknown gang during the early hours of Sunday. It happened 24 hours after the CPM district committee office was attacked by a group of six people.

According to the sources, the party secretary was not at home when the incident took place. Three activists were taken in custody who were in connection Anavoor Nagappan's house attack on Saturday.

CPM has alleged that the BJP is behind the attack. Earlier, in a clash between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), nine people on bikes threw stones at the latter's office in Thiruvananthapuram's Vanchiyur on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)