China to release pork reserves from Sept to ensure supply during holidays -state planner
China's state planner said on Monday it will release pork reserves from September to ensure meat supply during upcoming holidays when demand typically increases.
Pork prices have risen rapidly in recent months amid tighter supply and as farmers held back from selling hogs.
